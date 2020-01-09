Search continues for missing skier

Regional News

KELLOGG, Idaho (AP) - Searchers are looking again for a skier missing at an Idaho resort after an avalanche this week killed two people and injured four.

The search is underway at Silver Mountain Resort and involves about 120 people, aided by dogs and a helicopter.

Avalanche survivor Bill Fuzak has posted on Facebook he was surprised at how calm he felt while he was buried under about 10 feet of snow and running out of air.

He says he spent about 50 minutes buried and passed out.

The next thing he remembered was the cheering of rescuers.