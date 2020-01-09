Wildlife officials find evidence of wolves in Colorado

Regional News

DENVER (AP) - Wildlife officials have discovered evidence of wolves living in northwestern Colorado after hunters reported a suspected pack and residents found a scavenged elk carcass.

The Denver Post reports that the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Department announced the discoveries Wednesday. It suggests a pack of gray wolves may be residing in the state.

Officials say it was the first time in a few years multiple wolves were seen traveling together in Colorado. Officials say the announcement comes days after state election officials placed a measure to reintroduce wolves on this year's ballot.