Skip to Content
Regional News
By
Updated
today at 8:21 am
Published 8:24 am

Wildlife officials find evidence of wolves in Colorado

wolf logo gray wolf_1556738145168.jpg_38252284_ver1.0_1280_720
Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-SA 3.0) Spinus Nature Photography / CC BY-SA 3.0

DENVER (AP) - Wildlife officials have discovered evidence of wolves living in northwestern Colorado after hunters reported a suspected pack and residents found a scavenged elk carcass.

The Denver Post reports that the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Department announced the discoveries Wednesday. It suggests a pack of gray wolves may be residing in the state.

Officials say it was the first time in a few years multiple wolves were seen traveling together in Colorado. Officials say the announcement comes days after state election officials placed a measure to reintroduce wolves on this year's ballot.

Local News / News / Top Stories

News Team

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply