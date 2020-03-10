Video recording prohibited at public meetings in south Idaho

Regional News

SHOSHONE, Idaho (AP) - County commissioners in southern Idaho have temporarily banned video recordings of weekly public meetings despite advice against the motion from their legal counsel.

Lincoln County passed the motion Monday with commissioners Rick Ellis and Roy Hubert in favor of the ban and Commission Chairwoman Rebecca Wood as the only dissenting vote, the Time-News reported.

The motion was presented to commissioners a week after County Clerk Brenda Farnworth attempted to record a meeting with her cellphone in addition to taking the minutes, county officials said. The video, which was live streamed on Facebook, shows Ellis asking Wood to have the recording turned off before walking out when she refused, officials said.

County Prosecutor Richard Roats advised against the ban, explaining it could be considered arbitrary and capricious in a court of law.

Government "is for the people, by the people," resident Steven King said. "We are the people. We need transparency in government."

Only one person spoke in favor of the ban.

