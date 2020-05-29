Man mauled by grizzly bear in critical, stable condition

Regional News

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - A grizzly bear has mauled a mountain biker on a trail near the Spanish Peaks Mountain Club in southern Montana, causing severe injuries to his face and neck.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported 61-year-old Peter Scherfig was biking alone on his birthday Monday when he was attacked.

Authorities say he was taken by ambulance to Big Sky Medical Center and eventually flown to Portland, Oregon.

Scherfig remains in critical but stable condition. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials considered the attack a surprise encounter.

Trail users are urged to carry bear spray, noise makers or travel in groups.