Officials searching for reported plane crash

Regional News

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - Officials in southwestern Montana are searching for a small airplane after a passenger called and reported it had crashed.

The Federal Aviation Administration says a twin-engine airplane with three passengers is presumed to have crashed Thursday morning in mountainous terrain.

The three were traveling from Helena to Jackson, Wyoming.

Madison County Sheriff Phil Fortner says the plane apparently went down in the Madison Range between Ennis Lake and Big Sky.

A crew in a medical helicopter checked the coordinates of where the call came from, but they were unable to find the plane.