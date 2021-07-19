Heat and smoke choke Northern Rockies as fire risk spikes

Regional News

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Extreme heat descended on parts of the U.S. northern Rocky Mountains Monday as authorities struggled to contain dozens of wildfires burning in a region parched by drought.

Billings was expected to hit 106 degrees Fahrenheit.

That would top a record set 61 years ago.

Forecasters say the heat will linger through Thursday.

Periods of wind could stir up fires already burning, and lightning storms could start new ones.

Red flag warnings for high fire risk were in place for almost all of Montana and Idaho and portions of Wyoming.