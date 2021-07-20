Highway patrol finds video but still faces damages in crash

Regional News

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The Montana Highway Patrol found video it said was missing but will still face penalties in a lawsuit from a Wyoming man who accused a trooper of making an illegal U-turn in front of his pickup truck, forcing him into a ditch.

A judge ruled in favor of the man after the highway patrol said it lost footage of the 2017 crash.

She set a hearing to determine damages.

The agency then found the footage and asked to take the case to trial.

The judge ruled last week that the highway patrol can show the video at next month's hearing but can't argue the trooper wasn't at fault.