Diver’s body found near site where woman went missing

SEATTLE (AP) — The body of an underwater diver was found in a Seattle park on Sunday, near the location where a diver taking a class went missing the previous day, authorities said Sunday.

The Seattle Fire Department said private divers recovered the body of the dead diver about 35 feet below the surface at Seacrest Cove in West Seattle.

The medical examiner will determine if the body that was found is the same diver rescuers had been searching for Saturday night.

A 33-year-old woman was reported missing after she did not surface at the end of a dive class