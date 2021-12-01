Fish stranded from dam malfunction on renowned Montana river

ENNIS, Mont. (AP) — Wildlife workers and volunteers are scrambling to save fish stranded by an abrupt drop in water levels on a Montana river that’s renowned among anglers. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks said a malfunction on the Hebgen Dam caused flows into the Madison River to plummet early Tuesday. Fly fishing shop owner Kelly Galloup says some fish already have died and many more are at risk as side channels dry out. He says volunteers are scooping fish out of the side channels and returning them to the main stem of the river. Northwestern Energy operates the dam. The utility says river flows may not be fully restored for several days.