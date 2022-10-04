Nampa man pleads guilty to federal firearms violation

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – A 29-year-old Nampa man pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced Tuesday.

According to court records, on January 29, 2022, a police officer with the Wilder Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Isaac Bright. Bright failed to stop, resulting in a high-speed pursuit. Bright was eventually arrested after discharging a firearm at a Wilder Police Officer. When Bright was arrested, he possessed a 9mm caliber pistol. At the time of the arrest, Bright was prohibited from possessing firearms due to a 2016 conviction for unlawful possession of a firearm.

Bright is scheduled to be sentenced on January 11, 2023. He faces a maximum penalty of ten years in federal prison, up to three years of supervised release, and a maximum fine of $250,000. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

U.S. Attorney Hurwit, of the District of Idaho, made the announcement and commended the cooperative efforts of the Wilder Police Department and the Treasure Valley Metro Violent Crimes Task Force, which led to charges. The Task Force is comprised of federal, state, and local agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; Ada County Sheriff’s Office; Boise Police Department; Caldwell Police Department; Canyon County Sheriff’s Office; Meridian Police Department; Nampa Police Department; and Idaho Department of Correction.