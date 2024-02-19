Employers encouraged to participate in hiring event for youth and young adults

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Employers across the Treasure Valley with job vacancies to fill are encouraged to attend the Idaho Department of Labor's Youth/Young Adult Career Exploration and Hiring Event, Saturday, March 2.

It is set from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Galaxy Event Center/Wahooz Family Fun Zone in Meridian.

The event is free of charge for employers. Tables and chairs will be provided.

Participating businesses will be able to interview potential job applicants and fill positions on the spot.

Employers interested in hiring young Idahoans ages 14-24 for summer or permanent part-time/full-time positions are encouraged to RSVP as soon as possible by emailing Janalee.Henderson@labor.idaho.gov or calling 208-332-3575 ext. 4150.

