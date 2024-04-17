Circus elephant wanders the streets of Butte, MT
BUTTE, Mont. (CNN) - Lots of folks in Butte, Montana, couldn't believe what they were seeing on Tuesday.
A circus elephant got loose and was wandering the streets.
The manager at the Butte Civic Center, where the circus was taking place, said the elephant was getting ready for a show when it got spooked by a vehicle.
That's when the elephant, named Viola, took off.
She didn't get far.
She only walked about half a block before the elephant's handlers corralled her and put her back into her trailer.
She was not hurt.