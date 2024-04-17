Circus elephant wanders the streets of Butte, MT

BUTTE, Mont. (CNN) - Lots of folks in Butte, Montana, couldn't believe what they were seeing on Tuesday.

A circus elephant got loose and was wandering the streets.

The manager at the Butte Civic Center, where the circus was taking place, said the elephant was getting ready for a show when it got spooked by a vehicle.

That's when the elephant, named Viola, took off.

She didn't get far.

She only walked about half a block before the elephant's handlers corralled her and put her back into her trailer.

She was not hurt.