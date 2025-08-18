Wyoming Health and National Park Officials contact hundreds after potential rabies exposure

GRAND TETON NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (KIFI) — Grand Teton National Park officials and health authorities are working to contact hundreds of visitors who may have been exposed to rabies from a bat colony found at Jackson Lake Lodge. The potential exposure window is believed to be between May 5 and July 27.

The National Park Service discovered a bat colony in late July, residing in the attic space above several rooms at the popular Jackson Lake Lodge. Health officials are now attempting to reach guests from 38 U.S. states and seven countries who stayed in the affected rooms.

According to Wyoming State Health Officer Alexia Harrist, the primary concern is for individuals who had direct physical contact with bats. "The way that rabies is spread is through the bat’s saliva," Harrist told Wyoming Public Radio, the outlet which broke the story, "either through a bite or a scratch."

While the risk is reportedly low for those without direct contact, health officials emphasize that rabies is nearly always fatal if not treated promptly. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) for anyone with potential exposure, which includes a series of vaccinations.

For more information, contact the Grand Teton Lodge Company, HERE.