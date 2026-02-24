Idaho lawmakers face backlash following “brownface” display at Idaho House Committee hearing

**EDITOR'S NOTE** The following article contains descriptions of an incident involving “brownface” and the use of racial stereotypes during a public legislative hearing.

Reader discretion is advised, as the subject matter involves themes of racial mockery and systemic controversy that may be distressing to some audiences.**

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — Idaho lawmakers are facing criticism after allowing a man to testify before the House Business Committee while appearing in what critics described as “brownface.”

Eagle resident David Pettinger addressed lawmakers regarding House Bill 704, which would implement the federal E-Verify system, requiring employers to verify the legal status of workers. But instead of delivering conventional testimony, Pettinger appeared wearing a wig and brownface, pretending he could not speak English. He was accompanied by another person he referred to as a “translator.”

Pettinger, who has staged protests across the state in the past and has previously been arrested in connection with demonstrations, is no stranger to controversy.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) condemned the act, describing it as inappropriate and an “obscene mockery” of Latino communities in the state.

Now, lawmakers who were present during the exchange are facing backlash for how they responded to the incident.

"I was horrified. A lot of my colleagues were actually there, and when they had told me their experience, I was just outraged. The fact that they had to sit through that, there are a lot of people, who were not white, who were there [and] who were watching, and that they had to sit there and be subjected to that and to have the same committee, that has gaveled us for doing the most innocuous things, uphold that. That was absolutely infuriating," Rebecca De León, Communications Director of ACLU, said.

A press release sent out by the ACLU condemned the reactions of the panel, claiming members should have shut down the demonstration and claiming the lack of action as "unacceptable". Statehouse rules state that “demonstrations, applause, clapping, and signage are prohibited during a committee meeting.”

District 35 Representative Josh Wheeler, the Vice Chair of the House Business Committee, was on the panel when Pettinger stepped up to make his testimony.

"Mr. Pettinger demonstrated himself to be a career agitator, and we did the best we could within the committee to maintain decorum and allow everyone who had come there to testify to have an opportunity to have their words heard," Rep. Wheeler said.