Sign up now for the free clinic in Rexburg this weekend

Rexburg

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - For the first time in the organization's history, Remote Area Medical or RAM, is making its first stop in Idaho to the city of Rexburg.

“It's just a great, its neighbors helping neighbors, coming together to provide free health care to those in need," CEO Jeff Eastman said.

Through its pop-up clinics, Eastman says the organization strives to serve those who are remote from healthcare.

“They can't take time off from work. If they do, co-pays are extremely high. You've got to make the co-pay, so they got to make that decision. Do I go to the doctor and have to deal with a copay? Or pay my rent, put gas in my car, do I feed my family? RAM is there to take some of that pressure off, make life a little easier so they can face the challenges. Especially in today's time, things are extremely challenging,” Eastman said.

This weekend in Rexburg, those who have made an appointment with RAM will be able to receive free medial, vision and dental care by giving volunteers.

“These are medical professionals, dental, vision, they just say hey, 'I want to make a difference. I want to give back,'” Eastman said.

Since March, RAM has been developing processes and systems to ensure the safety of their patients and staff from COVID-19.

“Everyone that comes will have their temperature checked through COVID-19 screening, and wear a mask,” Eastman said.

To participate in RAM's free clinic you don’t need an ID, insurance, or money. You just have to make an appointment.

Appointments for the free clinic must be booked before August 21.

To schedule yours call 865-500-8555.