BYU-Idaho students may have better transportation coming soon

Rexburg

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A new way of getting from place to place may be coming soon to Rexburg.

The Rexburg City Council discussed the potential implementation of a transit system.

This comes after hearing a presentation about the need for public transit.

Brigham Young University Idaho students are working on a petition to have their voices heard.

They are collecting signatures to City Council leaders to increase safety in Rexburg for transportation.

So far, they have collected 167 signatures.

As many of the students rely on walking to get from place to place, they are asking the city to provide better street lighting and or public transportation.

"Walking here is kind of lame because the cars never lookout for pedestrians. I skateboard a lot and the sidewalks are really messed up. So we should have public transportation. That would be great. If there's a bus by campus that would be super like helpful," said BYU-I Student John Francis.