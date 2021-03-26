Rexburg man wins Powerball prize

Rexburg

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - A Rexburg man won $150,000 after matching four of the first five numbers and the Powerball from the Saturday, March 21 drawing.

Brent Camphouse's ticket had the Power Play feature, which was 3-times that night and tripled his non-jackpot winning prize from $50,000 up to $150,000.

Described as a faithful customer of Maverik in Rexburg, the store, and his wife, refer to Camphouse as "the Maverik Man."

“I checked my winning numbers on the Lottery’s website. I sure was happy I had PowerPlay,” explained Camphouse when, along with his wife and grandson, he claimed his prize at Lottery offices in Boise on Thursday.

After collecting the winnings, Brent's wife notified her part-time job she was retiring.

The Powerball had another $100,000 winner Wednesday night in Ada County. That winner has not yet come forward.