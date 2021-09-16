Madison County burn ban to end Thursday

Rexburg

MADISON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Due to an increase in fuel moistures, relative humidity and a positive weather outlook, the burn ban currently in place in Madison County will end on Thursday.

The Madison County Fire Department recognizes and appreciates the efforts of our citizens in preventing large wildfires in Madison County.

“The citizens of Madison County have responded well to the heightened awareness that the burn ban brought to mind,” Chief Corey Child said. “We are grateful for everyone’s assistance in preventing large wildfires in Madison County. Current data and weather predictions support removing the burn ban for Madison County. We continue to encourage our citizens to practice wise fire precautions.”