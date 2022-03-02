Rexburg Recreation Center virtual meeting set March 10
REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – The City of Rexburg is conducting a virtual meeting for a Recreation Center Feasibility Study to determine the possibility of a Community Recreation Center.
The meeting on March 10 will be at 6:30 p.m.
The City of Rexburg is looking for input from the community to determine if a Recreation Center is a part of the future of the recreation system.
Community feedback will be fundamental in the determination if a Recreation Center is possible and financially feasible for the Community.
To attend, registration in advance is required for the webinar. To register, click HERE.
After registering, a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.
