Madison Fire Department honors fallen heroes visiting county cemetaries

MADISON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Memorials to fallen heroes are taking place all over the region. In Madison County, the fire department has spent the morning going to various county cemeteries to honor the fallen with a special ceremony Monday.

Starting at 9 a.m. Monday, the department band was at the Plano and Sutton cemeteries in Archer. They will then go to the Burton and Sugar Cemeteries 9:50 a.m. Finally, the department will be visiting the Rexburg Cemetery where bagpipers will be meeting and playing.

The public is welcome to come and help the fire department honor the fallen and our local heroes.