Skip to Content
Rexburg

Madison Fire Department honors fallen heroes visiting county cemetaries

KIFI/Braydon Wilson
By
today at 9:30 AM
Published 10:23 AM

MADISON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Memorials to fallen heroes are taking place all over the region. In Madison County, the fire department has spent the morning going to various county cemeteries to honor the fallen with a special ceremony Monday.

Starting at 9 a.m. Monday, the department band was at the Plano and Sutton cemeteries in Archer. They will then go to the Burton and Sugar Cemeteries 9:50 a.m. Finally, the department will be visiting the Rexburg Cemetery where bagpipers will be meeting and playing.

The public is welcome to come and help the fire department honor the fallen and our local heroes.

Article Topic Follows: Rexburg

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Braydon Wilson

Braydon is a reporter for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content