Officials investigate suspicious structure fire

MADISON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - On Tuesday at approximately 7:30 a.m., the Madison County Sheriff's Office received a call indicating there was a structure fire in the Plano area at approximately 4000 W. 5000 N. in a hay barn.

Madison Deputies, Madison Fire Department/EMS responded to the scene.

After Madison fire crews were able to knock down the fire, crews began an investigation to the origin of the fire which appeared to investigators to be suspicious in nature.

This case is currently still under investigation.

More information will be released when available and appropriate.