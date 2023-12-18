Shroud of Turin replica, lecture in Rexburg Monday

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - The Shroud of Turin is not put on display very often; however, east Idahoans will have an opportunity to see the next best thing.

Rexburg Children's Choir founder, Ben Watson, is putting his personal replica on display.

"This year I decided to do this event, which is not related to the Rexburg Children's Choir at all," said Watson. "It's something I felt would be enriching and would be inspiring, particularly considering it's the Christmas season."

Watson is also bringing in Barrie Schwortz as a guest speaker via Zoom.

"Barry is a very special and important figure in the Shroud community," explains Watson, "He was part of that 1978 Shroud of Turin research project that was able to study the Shroud of Turin for five days."

The Shroud of Turin replica and lecture will be held at the Romance Theater in Rexburg on Monday, December 18. The viewing starts at 6 PM.