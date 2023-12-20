Madison Cares becomes Santa’s on-location elves

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - The Madison School District has been hired by Santa Claus himself to be his on-location elves, as they seek to help families in the Rexburg area.

The school district is trying to make the Christmases of more than 50 different families in Rexburg. The district is allowing families in need to come to their "workshop" housed within their offices, and "shop" for the different gifts that they need for the holiday.

Many different toys are available and are waiting to go to the different boys and girls to make their Christmas bright.

Rick Croft, the "Top Elf" in the Madison Cares Program, shares how it is impacting these families this holiday season.

"In helping families have a Christmas that maybe otherwise would struggle or not be able to have a Christmas. And we're able to, with a lot of help and support from community members and community businesses," Croft said.

The "cafeteria" of the "workshop" will also hand out Christmas hams to families thanks to the Idaho State Police.