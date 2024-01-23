Rexburg to receive $25K plowing grant from Domino’s

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — The City of Rexburg will get a little extra money to help plow its roads.

Domino's is donating $25,000 to Rexburg as part of it's Plowing for Pizza Program.

Rexburg is one of 20 cities across the country to get the grant.

People nominate their cities to get on the list, and the cities are chosen based on a cluster of nominated zip codes where there tends to be a lot of snow.

The Rexburg community will not only get funds for plowing snow but plow drivers will get a kit that includes winter hats, scarves, snow measuring stick, magnets and Domino's gift cards.

“At Domino's we've made delivery cars with warming ovens built in, paved roads to get your pizza home smoothly in perfect, hot condition, and offered pizza insurance for when that goes awry,” said Joe Jordan, Domino’s president of U.S. and global services. "To us, nothing should stand in the way of getting a delicious pizza, including snowy, cold weather. ​​So yes—you heard it right: a pizza company is actually helping to plow roads.”