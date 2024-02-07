Work set to begin on Rexburg interchanges in March

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - Changes will soon be coming to two overpasses on US 20 in Rexburg. Idaho Transportation Department is planning to make the bridges as diverging diamond interchanges. They said construction is set to begin in early March.

The interchanges include the south overpass at Exit 332 and the Main St. Exit 333.

A diverging diamond interchange is where both lanes of traffic switch sides temporarily. ITD engineers say this type of interchange improves traffic safety, during peak travel times.

In Rexburg, cars and trucks have been known to be backed up onto the highway when exiting the highway.

Conner Huffaker, an engineer with ITD, said the new interchanges will remove the need to turn left when exiting the highway.

“So rather than waiting for your opportunity to turn left in front of oncoming traffic, this setup actually removes that danger entirely to where you're never going to be turning in front of oncoming traffic,” Huffaker said. “Temporarily move to the other side of the road by following the traffic signals that will be installed in that location and the lanes that mark out where everybody's supposed to go. And before you know it, you'll be back on the right side of the road and away you go,” Huffaker said.

Crews will begin with the south Exit 332 and then move to Exit 333. The project hopes to wrap up sometime this fall.