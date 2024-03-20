Evacuation lifted after propane truck catches fire in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - People are being allowed back into their homes after a propane tank truck caught fire on 6000 West in Madison County.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office evacuated a one-mile radius of 6000 West and 3000 North until the fire was under control.

The aftermath of a propane truck that caught fire Wednesday afternoon in Madison County.

Deputies said the fire started when the truck hit a powerline.

Fire crews the tank vented at a significant rate causing it to be a hazard and that is why they evacuated the area.

Propane tanks are designed to vent, when it was safe they cooled it with water.

No other information was available at this time.

