Commuters invited to learn about construction plans on US 20 in Rexburg

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Transportation Department will hold an open house to discuss construction plans and closures for two interchanges on US-20 in Rexburg. The project aims to improve safety and efficiency at the interchanges at University Boulevard (Exit 332) and State Highway 33 (Exit 333).

Open House Details:

Date: Tuesday, April 2, 2024

Tuesday, April 2, 2024 Time: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Location: Madison High School

Madison High School Online Information: Available from April 2-9 at ITD Projects: https://itdprojects.idaho.gov/pages/us20rexburg

“Our goal is to complete this project as quickly as possible for the Rexburg community,” Project Manager Conner Huffaker said. “We encourage community members to learn about major traffic impacts so they can plan ahead for a successful summer.”

Expect a full closure of Exit 332 in June and Exit 333 in August. The other interchange will remain open as a detour during construction.

Early work has already begun. When complete, both interchanges will be diverging diamond interchanges (DDIs). ITD says the DDI design was chosen after many years of analyzing technical data and working with the local community.

Watch this video to learn how to drive through the new interchanges.