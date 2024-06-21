Skip to Content
Local boy wins third World Elk Calling Championships award

today at 11:03 AM
Published 5:35 PM

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - A boy from Rexburg won first place in the Voice Division at the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation’s 2024 World Elk Calling Championships.

This is Sam Wolcott’s third time winning in one of the championship's divisions. He came in first place in the Pee Wee Division two years in a row between 2022-23.

Now that he’s aged out of the Pee Wee Division, Wolcott entered the Voice Division, where contestants only use their voices to mimic elk calls. He won $1,000, hunting gear, and other prizes.

