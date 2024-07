REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - Rexburg Police are asking for your help in finding Brandi Elbe.

She was last seen near the hospital at Madison Health wearing a lime green top and black hiking shorts.

Police didn't explain why they are looking for her.

The photo below is from surveillance video of her leaving the hospital.

If you see her, contact the Rexburg Police Department at 208-359-3008.