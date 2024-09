REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - A two-car accident backed up traffic on US Highway 20 near Rexburg Friday morning.

Rexburg Police said the accident happened on the eastbound lanes just before the offramp at Exit 332. Traffic was detoured off the highway at the Thornton exit as crews cleared the crash.

Police said there were no injuries in the accident. No other details were available.

The crash scene has been cleared.