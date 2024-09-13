Skip to Content
Rexburg

Thousands of students move-in to Rexburg this weekend

Morning traffic was backed up on US 20 on Sept. 13.
KIFI
today at 4:37 PM
REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - BYU Idaho students are moving into Rexburg and encountered a slight delay Friday morning.

A two-car crash backed up traffic for several miles on US 20. The crash blocked the eastbound lanes near the south Rexburg exit. Police diverted traffic off the Thornton exit while emergency crews cleared the crash. The road reopened around 8:30. No one was injured in the accident.

But it did slow things down for those trying to get an early start to their day.

"It was kind of crazy. I thought we were going to, you know, beat the morning rush, but we definitely were just right in it. It took, like, I think I said, it was going to be like an hour to get to Rexburg from the Rigby exit," said Mikayla Mortensen of Nampa.

The Walmart was packed with students and parents on Friday.  Some said it was difficult to find parking at the store.  

Ariel Jensen

