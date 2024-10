REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - A 15-year-old boy was killed and three others injured in a car accident Wednesday evening.

Madison County Sheriff's office said the accident happened just before 6 p.m. on the Bench near 5000 South.

Two of the injured were taken by ambulance, another by helicopter. The 15-year-old died at the accident.

Their names have not been released.

Idaho State Police are still investigating the accident.