Rexburg

Rexburg’s Exit 332 is back open for traffic

today at 1:30 PM
Published 1:34 PM

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — Rexburg’s Exit 332 on US 20 is back open and cone-free. Something many Rexburg drivers have been looking forward to.

Construction continues at the intersection and workers urge drivers to be cautious.  

Exit 333 will close again before the end of the month. The construction company has not set a date for the closure, which is expected to last only a few days so they can add another layer of pavement.

Construction on the new diverging diamond intersections began back in March.

A diverging diamond interchange is where both lanes of traffic temporarily switch sides. ITD engineers say this type of interchange improves traffic safety during peak travel times.

Ariel Jensen

