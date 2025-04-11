Thousands celebrate BYU-Idaho spring graduation

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - Thousands packed the Brigham Young University-Idaho campus in celebration of their spring 2025 graduation.

"I was really excited to be part of this. I had a lot of fun, and I've been looking forward to this day for a long time," said Robert Muhldstein Professional Studies graduate.

A total of 2,403 students received their diplomas Friday afternoon, April 11, 2025.

Over 700 of them were online students.

This year's commencement speech was given by Elder John C. Pingree Jr, a General Authority Seventy for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Students were excited to have achieved this milestone.

"I'm excited and happy to have all my family here to support me and excited to move on to the next thing and close this chapter," said Kazel Flameling Accounting graduate.

451 of this semester's graduates began their education after the age of 30.