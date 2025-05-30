A merry time at the merry-go-round: Annual Summer Kick-Off Event at Porter Park

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — The Annual Summer Kick-Off Event was held at Porter Park Friday. There were vending booths, food trucks and games. A highlight of the event was the Idaho Centennial Carousel which opened for the season on Memorial Day.

One family in attendance said they enjoyed the bouncy houses, food vendors, and having fun in the sun. The streets around Porter Park were blocked off, allowing vendors to cover the streets. There were many stations, for family fun, including several bounce houses, a petting zoo, and a bull riding station.

The Idaho Centennial Carousel is almost 100 years old, and normally costs two dollars to ride. However, kids rode for free at the event. It is open from noon – 7 p.m. from Monday through Saturday. The carousel will close early in September.

"My kids love to go ride the carousel," says Jon Lewis, Director of the Rexburg Parks and Recreation Department. "In fact, when my son came here today, that was the first thing that he asked to do. So, I think the carousel, with that being our centerpiece, is probably my favorite part. But also, you got great music, great food, and a lot of good people floating around here too."