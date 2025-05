Rexburg, IDAHO (KIFI) - Ballet Etude is taking flight in its performance of Peter Pan. The ballet is happening at the Romance Theater on Friday, May 30 at 6 p.m. and Saturday May 31 at 1 p.m.

With a cast of over 80 dancers, the show takes the audience through Peter Pan's adventures through Neverland. It's a family friendly show, and children 5 and under get in free.

Tickets are available here.