Rexburg native loses contact with family caught in “El Mencho” fallout in Mexico

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI)– Violence has erupted across several areas in Mexico, and there are still a lot of unknowns about what's going on. A local Rexburg woman tells Local News 8 she has family stuck there. Abigahil Luna of Rexburg learned that her father and grandmother are caught in the center of the chaos sparked from the recent killing of the top drug lord, "El Mencho.

Luna shares with local news 8 videos sent to her from her dad of buildings in flames and the mass discussion he witnessed. In one of the videos, you can see the stock room of a grocery store in perfect condition, and in another video, taken shortly after, shows the store in ashes. This was a store her family was staying near by.

"It went from 1 P.M to having a great grocery store to 1 A.M., and it's burned up," said Luna. "I don't know if my family is okay. My grandma's over there. She's actually, like, two minutes from that grocery store. And so, you know, it's a little scary."

Normal communication and ways to send financial support have been cut off.

"My Dad asked me for money yesterday, and I haven't actuallyn't heard a response from him at all since, like, 3 P.M. yesterday," said Luna.

This is the last photo Luna got from her Father. Not knowing what is happening to her family, Luna can only hope for the best, knowing what's at stake.

"If my grandma were to go out there right now, she probably would get shot up. That's how scary it is right now for them," said Luna.

While she has family in Mexico, Luna was born in Idaho. She wants her community to know why this is such a special place for her and her family.

"This is why people come to the United States. They fear what we're going through right now. That happens all the time," said Luna.