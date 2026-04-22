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Fall River Electric responding to widespread outage in Rexburg area

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Published 3:31 PM

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — Fall River Electric Cooperative crews are responding to a widespread power outage affecting almost 1,000 customers in the Rexburg area Wednesday afternoon.

According to updates from the utility provider's Facebook page, the outage is impacting residents in the Burton, Hibbard, Archer, & Salem areas. While the specific cause of the outage remains under investigation, Fall River Electric confirmed that repair teams are "en route to restore power as quickly and safely as possible."

Fall River Electric anticipates that service should be fully restored within two hours or by about 5 pm. For more information or to monitor the outage, click HERE.

Article Topic Follows: Rexburg

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Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

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