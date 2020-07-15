Vallow-Daybell enters not-guilty plea
REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Attorneys for Lori Vallow-Daybell have entered a not-guilty plea in a Madison County court case.
The case involves three misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest, criminal solicitation and contempt of court.
The motion, filed Tuesday, also requests a reduction in bond and a jury trial in another location. She is currently being held in the Madison County Jail on $1 million bond.
A pre-trial conference is scheduled Friday at 10:30 a.m before Judge Michelle Radford Mallard in Rexburg.
