Vallow-Daybell enters not-guilty plea

Rexburg Missing Children

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Attorneys for Lori Vallow-Daybell have entered a not-guilty plea in a Madison County court case.

The case involves three misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest, criminal solicitation and contempt of court.

The motion, filed Tuesday, also requests a reduction in bond and a jury trial in another location. She is currently being held in the Madison County Jail on $1 million bond.

A pre-trial conference is scheduled Friday at 10:30 a.m before Judge Michelle Radford Mallard in Rexburg.

You can read our previous story on this HERE.

You can view all our past stories on this HERE.