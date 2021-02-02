Skip to Content
today at 5:57 pm
Beware of COVID-19 scams

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - As more people become eligible to get a vaccination, multiple agencies including the FBI, Food and Drug Administration and local hospitals are warning about an increase in vaccine scams.

Some of the tricks scammers will try to get you to pay to get on a waiting list. Or say for a fee, you can have a vaccine shipped directly to you. 

Right now, COVID-19 vaccinations are only being given through Idaho's health districts and certain healthcare providers.

Cole Sams

