Phishing ‘Business Membership’ email scam targets Jackson

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) - The town of Jackson has been contacted about suspicious emails going around  about ‘Business-Holders Memberships.’

They say these are spam, phishing emails attempting to get community members to share personal information.

They say if you receive one of these emails, do not respond.

They want everyone to know the town of Jackson will never contact community members from a gmail address or request payment information, login credentials or any type of sensitive data through email.

They are working with police because during the past few years, they have been seeing more and more of these phishing schemes misrepresenting themselves as the town of Jackson. 

