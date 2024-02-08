Scammers taking advantage of ACP

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Scammers are targeting low-income homes across the U.S. to take advantage of the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP).

The ACP has been one of the federal government’s main benefit programs for broadband internet for several years. It has helped millions of consumers get internet service through a $30 per month voucher.

Unfortunately, “bad actors have used the program…to deceive customers into signing up for various types of plans,” broadbandnow.com Editor-in-Chief Tyler Cooper said. “In some cases, they're deceiving customers into signing up for an overly expensive plan with the promise that it will be brought down due to the program.”

Some of these scams are being done online and over the phone. Some scammers are even going door to door, usually requiring a deposit from consumers.

Cooper says there’s no such thing as a deposit required for ACP and salesman do not sign people up for the program.

ACP enrollment officially ended as of Feb. 7.

“So if you see any offers or you find any websites that are claiming to offer a discount through the FCC ACP program, it's not authentic,” Cooper said.

More information on ACP scams can be found here.