Phone scammers impersonating Bannock County Sheriff’s deputies

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about phone scams demanding payment for court fines.

People have recently reported scams to the sheriff's office in which scammers impersonate deputies and ask for payment for missing court or other court fines.

Bannock County Sheriff Tony Manu wants the public to be aware of a few things:

No deputy or employee of the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office will ever ask you to give them

money.

money. We never issue subpoenas or warrants over the phone. That is not standard protocol for our

Office.

Office. If someone presents themselves as one of our deputies or employees and states you have a

legal issue and need to pay a sum of money immediately, they are attempting to scam you.

If you are contacted by someone from the Sheriff’s Office and you are concerned about the

legitimacy of the call:

Write down the caller’s identity, badge number, and phone number, if you can.

Let the caller know you will hang up and call right back to verify their identity.

Call our office to verify their name, and if they have indeed contacted you; do NOT call the number they provide you.

Sheriff's office phone numbers are:

Main Office - (208) 236-7111

Civil Division (M-Th, 7a-6p) - (208)236-7195

If you call after hours, ask to speak with the patrol shift supervisor on duty.