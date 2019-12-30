Jackson town hall makes new overseas friends

Top Stories

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Jackson Town Hall has discovered some new friends outside the neighborhood.

A man in Norwich, England sent an e-mail to Town Hall a few weeks ago, letting Jackson officials know that he and his co-workers were periodically checking in on the town's many webcams. He asked if the Town could give a shout out to his group across the Atlantic Ocean by hanging a banner on the Elk Antler Arches.

The town's ordinances forbid hanging any signs or banners on the arches, so some town hall employees made signs and carried them across the cross walk in front of the display. The signs read, "Happy Holidays to all of our friends at DaTT in Norwich, England."

The Brits were indeed watching and sent back another e-mail, along with a picture.

The message: "It really made the day for my team. I'm out of the office but was watching on my phone. Thanks again, & here's wishing you and all the folks in Jackson the best Christmas ever."