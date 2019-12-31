Skip to Content
Pocatello to seek recreation funding

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The city of Pocatello is proposing to ask for a share of funds administered by the Idaho Parks and Recreation Department.

It's asking for public comment on two grant requests. The first would fund trailhead improvements and erosion control at the Cusick Creek trailhead. The improvements would include an enlarged parking area and re-graded surface to limit erosion. The project would also improve fencing and add interpretive signage about the historic reservoir structures.

The second project would improve accesss points for kayaking and canoeing on the Portneuf River near Sacajawea Park and and the Abraszewski trailhead.

"We've seen the use of trails at places like Cusick Creek increase substantially and events like the Poky Portneuf Paddle showed us that residents want the Portneuf River to be floatable," said Hannah Sanger, Science and Environment Administrator for the City of Pocatello. "These grants would help make sure that our trailheads and river access points are meeting the community's needs and limiting erosion that makes its way into the Portneuf River."

If approved, the city hopes to make the improvements in late 2020 or 2021.

