Man faces charges for domestic assault

Top Stories

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-A Bonneville County man was arrested Wednesday after report of a domestic violence incident in the 3900 block of Slate Street. Aaron T. Granados, 24, was located at a relative's house and taken into custody.

Deputies were called to the home at around noon Wednesday. A woman reported her intoxicated boyfriend punched her several times in the head before grabbing her around the throat and cutting off her ability to breathe. She said the altercation happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday and that a young child had witnessed part of the attack.

According to reports, the deputy noticed several bruises and injuries on the victim's face that coincided with the woman's story.

Granados was booked on felony charges of attempted strangulation and misdemeanor charges of domestic violence in the presence of a child.