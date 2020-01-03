Skip to Content
Wind Advisory: Lower Snake River Plain until Jan 04 at 8:00 PM
Body of missing trapper found

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The body of a Salmon trapper was recovered in the back countryThursday.

The Lemhi County Sheriff's Office was called early Thursday morning when 70-year-old Dave E. Williams was reported to be 12 hours overdue.

The Sheriff's Office, Idaho Fish and Game officers, Salmon Search and Rescue, and Idaho Air Methods Helicopter crews initiated an air and ground search.

Williams was found in the Colson Creek area and declared deceased at the scene. The Lemhi County Coroner has ruled the incident as an accident.

News Team

