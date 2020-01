Top Stories

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The right lane of Interstate 15, at milepost 84, north of Fort Hall was blocked for a time Monday after an accident involving two semi-trailer trucks.

Officials said one truck was parked along the side of the road. The other, a UPS truck, clipped the back of the parked trailer. The impact riipped open one of the UPS trailers.

There were no reported injuries.