Two hurt in Teton Valley crash

VICTOR, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Three people were hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 33 at West 600 South, north of Victor at around 2:25 p.m. Sunday.

Idaho State Police said Margie Crow, 63, of Victor was northbound on the highway in a 2018 Kia Sportage. Sherry Cornelison,64, of Driggs was southbound ina 2003 Dodge Dakota. They said Crow turned left in front of Cornelison and crashed into the pickup.

Cornelison was transported by private vehicle to Teton Valley Health Care in Driggs. Crow, and her passenger, David Crow, 64, of Victor, were transported to Teton Valley Health Care by ambulance.