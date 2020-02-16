JJ Vallow’s grandparents speak out on his adopted mother

Top Stories

Rexburg, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The grandparents of JJ Vallow are telling the world what they think about his adopted mother.

Police are still looking for the 7-year-old and his sister, 17-year-old Tylee Ryan. They were reported missing in Rexburg last September.

Investigators believe the children to be in danger, and they say the parents, Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell, are not cooperating. Now, Kay and Larry Woodcock say Lori's view of the world changed dramatically since she took in their grandson.

"She believes it, that she is a translated being and she's been here on earth, I think, 4 times as different ... over the last 2000 years, says Kay and Larry.

They go on to say “In their minds, the end is going to be July 22nd, 2020. That is when the second coming of Christ will be happening. According to them, and they are in charge of getting the 144,000 people that will be left on Earth to start the world all over again is how I believe how they say it."

Vallow and Daybell are still in Hawaii after she failed to comply with a court-order to produce her children by Jan. 30.

The next hearing is scheduled for March 4th.